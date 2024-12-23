Traditional (And Unexpected) Spices For The Tastiest Eggnog
Are you planning a knockout eggnog for the holiday season to intrigue your guests? Eggnog is a classic holiday drink in America. It has been a regular at Christmas dinners since the 1700s, taking cultural shapes such as rompope in Mexico and coquito in Puerto Rico. A recent analysis shows it is the second-most preferred holiday cocktail in America and the first in five states: Oregon, Wyoming, New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, and Vermont. This makes eggnog not only a tried-and-true recipe but also one that is open to experimentation. However, it is always a good idea to tread these frothy waters lightly, as this creamy drink is an acquired taste, and the overpowering smell of eggs can be off-putting to some.
While nothing can surpass the nostalgia of traditional ingredients, some unexpected spices can add a special twist to this warming drink and introduce new aromas that even the egg-averse might come to appreciate. Daily Meal turned to Gary Mennie, Food and Beverage Director at The Mills House – one of Charleston's most historic hotels — for tips on including spices to enhance the flavor of your eggnog and ways to make the most out of traditional spices. In an exclusive interview, Mennie shared, "In my opinion, it is always best to start with whole spices and grind them yourself. Your spices will have more oil and flavor that way."
Shaking up the traditional approach
Whisking new ingredients into a traditional drink is a fun way to shake things up, but it's best to approach this with expert guidance and trial and error before serving it. While nutmeg is a classic addition to eggnog, several traditional recipes also call for spices like vanilla and cinnamon, with some variations including cloves. (Interestingly, some even age eggnog for up to a year.) If you're looking to add a unique twist, Mennie recommends cardamom as the spice of choice. "Cardamom has a floral, earthy flavor and comes from the ginger family," he said.
Native to India and a staple in chai, cardamom has started to make its way into modern mixology. If you plan on using this warm spice in your eggnog recipe, use the softer cardamom seeds after separating them from the pods for a more intense flavor.
Another surprising spice Mennie recommends is coriander, or cilantro seeds. The second most common botanical in gin, coriander can add an intriguing touch to the whiskey or rum-based eggnog. He describes it as "more floral and bittersweet, with a taste similar to dried orange peel," an ingredient often used to make homemade vermouth.
Key tips for making a flavorful eggnog
You can play with both coriander and cardamom or even consider a few other spices, like fennel seeds, to give your eggnog a fresh spin. Either way, there are a few things you should keep in mind when spicing up a cocktail. Mennie's golden rule is clear and simple: "Please throw away any spices in your pantry that have been there for over a year, especially the ones over five." Though spices rarely expire and are unlikely to make you sick (and there are ways to revive them), they lose both their color and potency with time.
Another key tip is to start small. Add just a pinch of your chosen spice at first, and build the flavor gradually in rounds until it achieves the desired flavor profile. If you've mixed up more than the required share, dilute the drink with other ingredients. You can dilute eggnog with milk or shake it with ice, as this creamy, frothy drink tends to thicken over time in the fridge. Just make sure there's a nice balance of flavors, as each spice works differently. With these basic rules in place, you should end up with a well-integrated and flavorful eggnog to bring in the festivities this Christmas.