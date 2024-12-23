Traditional (And Unexpected) Spices For The Tastiest Eggnog

Are you planning a knockout eggnog for the holiday season to intrigue your guests? Eggnog is a classic holiday drink in America. It has been a regular at Christmas dinners since the 1700s, taking cultural shapes such as rompope in Mexico and coquito in Puerto Rico. A recent analysis shows it is the second-most preferred holiday cocktail in America and the first in five states: Oregon, Wyoming, New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, and Vermont. This makes eggnog not only a tried-and-true recipe but also one that is open to experimentation. However, it is always a good idea to tread these frothy waters lightly, as this creamy drink is an acquired taste, and the overpowering smell of eggs can be off-putting to some.

While nothing can surpass the nostalgia of traditional ingredients, some unexpected spices can add a special twist to this warming drink and introduce new aromas that even the egg-averse might come to appreciate. Daily Meal turned to Gary Mennie, Food and Beverage Director at The Mills House – one of Charleston's most historic hotels — for tips on including spices to enhance the flavor of your eggnog and ways to make the most out of traditional spices. In an exclusive interview, Mennie shared, "In my opinion, it is always best to start with whole spices and grind them yourself. Your spices will have more oil and flavor that way."