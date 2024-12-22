Prue Leith's Fun Take On Christmas Pudding Will Win Over All The Haters

At holiday gatherings, there are plenty of sweets that make their way out of the woodwork; everything from a French buche de Noel to Christmas cakes like a Yule log or simple, classic pies. One unique holiday dessert from around the world you might also feature on your table is Christmas pudding, a traditional British dessert made of steamed sponge cake packed with fruit. It's dense and filled with warming spices that ramp up the holiday feel and, in some cases, are served with brandy custard or cream. Pudding is a term that, in the United Kingdom, is often used to refer to desserts; in this case, it's a sort of cake filled with cozy Christmas flavors.

Now, as delicious as that is, you may find you've got plates of it sitting around once the Christmas festivities are over. If that's the case, Prue Leith, chef and cookbook author who wrote "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," offers up a suggestion on her Instagram page, "About forty years ago, I started using the leftover Christmas cake or a lump of Christmas pudding in a dessert made mostly of vanilla ice cream."

She uses the leftovers from the dessert to make a tasty ice cream cake that mutes the strong, spicy flavors of a sticky Christmas pudding but still offers enough of the flavor from the original dessert to make it a treat fit for all tastes.