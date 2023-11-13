Mulled Wine Cake Is The Must-Have Dessert For Your Holiday Party

If there's ever a time to pour a bottle of alcohol into a cake, it's the holiday season. Take fruit cake, which is traditionally doused in brandy for months in anticipation of yuletide gatherings, or Caribbean rum cake, inspired by holiday pudding. Mulled wine cake is a sleeper hit of the genre — one that definitely deserves table space at your next festive party or potluck.

If the baked good sounds familiar to you, perhaps you're already privy to the revelation that is red wine chocolate cake, which is exactly what it sounds like (a chocolate cake with red wine mixed into the batter). Deb Perlman of Smitten Kitchen, whose version of the decadent treat is inspired by a recipe from Alsace, calls it "quintessentially September" thanks to its "faintly spiced" red wine.

By that same token, mulled wine cake is quintessentially wintry, destined to be enjoyed by a crackling fire (or at least a radiator). It's also super easy to pull together, though its richness and complexity of flavor suggest otherwise. The mulled wine and its bevy of spices lend a compellingly cozy warmth and depth to the boozy dessert.