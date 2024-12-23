Your Yule Log Will Look Professional With These Easy Decorations

The best part about Christmas is that it's wrapped in an ornate cloth of traditions from around the world, all gathered under one tree. Whether it's the ritual of gifting peace apples in China or leaving ice-cold beer for St. Nick in Australia, each culture infuses the holiday with its unique fragrance, sometimes blending traditions. Take the bûche de Noël, or Yule log, from France, which actually traces its roots to a Viking tradition. Over time, it became synonymous with Christmas in America and was recently named among the top ten Christmas desserts in the country.

Most people tread carefully when decorating this cream-filled confection at home (a Yule log should look authentic), and are often cautious about adding festive decor. However, there are ways to make it look realistic while introducing vibrant colors to a bûche de Noël.

The Daily Meal spoke with award-winning pastry chef Lasheeda Perry, who "Beat Bobby Flay," to share some fun decoration ideas for creating a bûche de Noël that looks both professional and lifelike. In an exclusive interview, Perry, also known as 'The Queen of Flavor,' suggests fruit as a go-to ingredient for a more vibrant Yule log. "Some fresh fruit dusted with a little powdered sugar right before serving," she recommends, adding, "candied orange peels are a nice touch or candied lemon peels."