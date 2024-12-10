Why Apples Are A Popular Christmas Gift In China

Winter holidays are celebrated differently across the globe, and in China a new(ish) gift-giving tradition around Christmas has come into play. Considering the relatively small Christian population in China, it's no surprise that Christmas is not a traditional holiday there, although it has become a huge commercial event in the past decade. However, the Chinese have strung together their own little bells of tradition that jingle on Christmas — the most popular among them is the custom of gifting big, juicy apples.

Why have apples become such a favorite among edible holiday gifts? The Chinese place significant value on phonetics and auspicious-sounding words are preferred for gifts. The phrase for Christmas Eve in Mandarin and the word for apple share a linguistic connection. Christmas Eve is ping an ye in Mandarin, which translates to "peaceful night" (believed to be a nomenclature of the carol Silent Night). The word for apple is ping guo, which translates to "peaceful fruit," as ping itself means peace. As a result, apples have almost gained the moniker of "peace fruit" or "peace apples" in China, and the ritual of gifting apples on Christmas is a way to wish a loved one a safe life — one replete with calm and peace.