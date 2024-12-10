Why Apples Are A Popular Christmas Gift In China
Winter holidays are celebrated differently across the globe, and in China a new(ish) gift-giving tradition around Christmas has come into play. Considering the relatively small Christian population in China, it's no surprise that Christmas is not a traditional holiday there, although it has become a huge commercial event in the past decade. However, the Chinese have strung together their own little bells of tradition that jingle on Christmas — the most popular among them is the custom of gifting big, juicy apples.
Why have apples become such a favorite among edible holiday gifts? The Chinese place significant value on phonetics and auspicious-sounding words are preferred for gifts. The phrase for Christmas Eve in Mandarin and the word for apple share a linguistic connection. Christmas Eve is ping an ye in Mandarin, which translates to "peaceful night" (believed to be a nomenclature of the carol Silent Night). The word for apple is ping guo, which translates to "peaceful fruit," as ping itself means peace. As a result, apples have almost gained the moniker of "peace fruit" or "peace apples" in China, and the ritual of gifting apples on Christmas is a way to wish a loved one a safe life — one replete with calm and peace.
It revolves around the word peace
The gifted apples in China aren't like the plain apples people used to give their teachers. They're often wrapped in ornate plastic bags decorated with gold ribbons and gifting papers featuring intricate designs — sometimes of Chinese dragons or a suave Santa Claus wearing a bow tie or playing the saxophone, but most often with "Merry Christmas" stenciled in golden ink or a Christmas message in Mandarin.
This tradition has gained momentum in the country only in the past decade, driven by globalization and a booming Christian population, with younger generations embracing the holiday in their own unique way. Peace apples, in particular, have become especially popular among young men as a thoughtful gift for their girlfriends, adding a touch of Valentine's Day sweetness to Christmas (another reason the fruit is exorbitantly priced in China around the holiday season). So, packing a few apples as part of your Christmas present might not be such a bad idea. It'll add an element of surprise and keep your audience hooked with a charming tale about the tradition of peace apples.