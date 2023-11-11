The Type Of Tomatoes You Choose For Margherita Pizza Really Does Matter

If you've ever had a margherita pizza, you know that it's a dead simple dish with a few crucial moving parts. It was created by a Neapolitan chef in honor of Queen Margherita of Savoy in the late 19th century to celebrate her and her husband's visit to Naples. So, it's no surprise that this pizza (quite literally fit for a queen) would require the highest expression of ingredients — specifically when it comes to tomatoes. San Marzanos if you want to be exact.

The three ingredients of a perfect margherita are mozzarella, fresh basil, and you guessed it, San Marzano tomatoes. So why does it matter what kind of tomato you use on your margherita, you may ask? San Marzanos are traditionally used in Neapolitan sauces because the acidity and texture of these long plum tomatoes make for a less watery, more flavorful tomato than most other varieties. Slices of the tomato likewise appear on the pizza. You can get high-quality mozzarella and fresh basil locally, but San Marzano tomatoes can only come from one place.