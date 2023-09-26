Are Golden Corral's Beloved Mashed Potatoes Instant Or The Real Deal?

Golden Corral hasn't released its official recipe for mashed potatoes (after all, it's got to keep some things secret). However, it has given us some insight into how it makes its potatoes.

The company claims its secret to this tasty side is hand-peeled potatoes paired with whole buttermilk and white pepper. While Golden Corral may not have shared much else about what ingredients go into its mashed potatoes, we do know a little more about this side's nutritional information. For instance, we know these mashed potatoes contain soy, which could be an allergen for some people. We also know that this side packs about 200 calories for every ½ cup, although this amount can change depending on whether you're eating regular, garlic, or garlic and cheddar varieties.

At the end of the day, while we may not be privy to Golden Corral's exact mashed potatoes recipe, one thing is for sure — the company skips the packaged instant potatoes and creates a from-scratch tasty side. So, next time you go to the buffet, know that its cooks poured a little extra love into your potatoes by avoiding the instant version.