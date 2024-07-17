The Downside Of A Magnetic Knife Strip Is Easy To Avoid

Storing kitchen knives is admittedly a little tricky. If you have the counter space, it's tempting to go with a traditional knife block, however, these can dull your blades over time from sliding them across the surface of the wood. Then there are drawer inserts, which have the same blade contact problem as blocks, plus you need to dedicate an entire drawer to just knives. Magnet strips eliminate the space requirements of blocks and drawers, and your blades won't touch anything, which is a win/win. With that said, magnetic strips are not foolproof. If you store wet or dirty knives, magnetic strips can degrade the blades over time if you're not careful. Thankfully it's easy to avoid damaging your blades as long as you make sure to clean the magnetic strip periodically, and only store clean, dry knives.

There is some debate amongst cooks as to whether magnetic knife strips are safe, but for the most part, they will not cause damage to your knives if you use them properly. Just choose a model that has a strong enough magnet to hold the knives safely and securely, and wipe it down whenever you clean off your kitchen counters to keep it in good shape and free from damaging rust.