Subway is a versatile sandwich shop with a ton of options and potential combinations, but a tuna sandwich is the lone seafood option on the regular menu. Made of a simple tuna salad with bread and toppings of your choice, the sandwich stays on the menu in part by staying economical to make. That's why Subway uses flaked tuna brine for the tuna salad in its sandwiches or, if you prefer, on a salad.

Flake tuna refers to the leftover bits of fish after a loin (the upper part of the fish's belly) has been processed into solid or chunk tuna. "Solid" means the entire loin was packaged as one piece, and "chunk" means broken-off pieces. Most grocery store canned tuna is either chunk or solid.

Flake tuna, as you might imagine, is the remaining flakes of usable meat from the fish. It may also contain pieces of slightly lower-quality tuna. While it's true that flake tuna is generally less desirable than chunk or solid, it's not without its sensible uses, including on Subway's tuna sandwich.