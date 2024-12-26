The Applesauce Brand We're Never Adding To Our Grocery Cart

What's the point of reaching for a jar or cup of applesauce if it doesn't have that bright, fresh flavor? Unlike the vibrant and tangy sweetness or mulled cinnamon flavor you might expect from applesauce, Vermont Village's version tastes, in a word, flat. It lacks the natural sweetness that apples should provide, instead offering a subdued, watery taste. The applesauce feels as though it's been diluted or over-processed, which leaves you longing for that fresh, just-picked apple taste.

While many brands manage to balance a slight tartness with a natural sweetness, Vermont Village seems to miss this balance entirely. It's neither sweet enough to satisfy your cravings for a fruity snack, nor tart enough to provide a nice contrast to the sweetness. Its organic unsweetened applesauce, which we sampled in our taste test, only has two ingredients: apples and apple puree. The brand does make a cinnamon version, but it's possible Vermont Village is just using the wrong kind of apples.

Next, let's talk about the texture. One of the joys of good applesauce is its creamy, smooth consistency (or, if you're a fan of chunky applesauce, mixing in soft apple chunks give a bit of texture). Vermont Village, however, completely misses the mark in this regard. The applesauce is mealy and thick — kind of like baby food. Paired with the lackluster flavor, this applesauce is just disappointing. It's also more expensive than the best brands.

If you're looking for a low-calorie option, though, and you like the taste and texture, then Vermont Village's applesauce might be the right fit for you. At just 50 calories a serving, and with 0 grams of added sugar, this brand is definitely one of the healthier ones out there — just, unfortunately, not the tastiest.