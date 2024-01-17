Pull Out The Potato Masher For An Elevated Applesauce Experience

Applesauce can sometimes get a bad rap. Some would prefer to leave applesauce back in the days of school lunches or consider it just mushy baby food. But when we brush off applesauce as such, or only think of it as a dipping sauce for eating the occasional pork chop, we forget the potential of what applesauce is at its core: Fresh, delicious apples transformed into a sweet and tart sauce. We love apples in desserts like apple pie or strudel — and now it's time to love applesauce.

One way to take your applesauce from a creamy mush to an elevated textural experience is to bust out your handy potato masher. Just as the potato masher is usually used to create a thicker, chunkier mashed potato dish, so it shall be used for your next applesauce. With a potato masher, you're in control of just how chunky or smooth you'd like your applesauce to be. And when you get little chunks of apple in every bite, you're reminded of the original great flavors of the apples you started with before adding in the extra sugar and seasonings.