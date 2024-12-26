Upgrade Your Cocktails Like A Pro With This Unexpected Syrup
Tea isn't just for sipping — it's becoming somewhat of a rising star in mixology, where its nuanced flavors elevate even the simplest recipes. Daily Meal interviewed David Muhs, co-owner and head bartender at Monkey Thief, a pan-Asian cocktail bar in New York City, to get some insight into adding teat to cocktails. Muhs told us "tea syrup is a fantastic way to add another layer of flavor," bringing depth and complexity that's hard to achieve with traditional sweeteners. Whether it's the nutty richness of genmaicha or the delicate floral notes of osmanthus, tea-infused syrups unlock endless possibilities for innovation behind the bar.
For a standout pairing, Muhs recommends genmaicha syrup — yes, one of the unexpected flavors to elevate your tea — with tequila or mezcal. "The toasted rice notes pair beautifully with the earthy, vegetal qualities of agave," he said. This combination creates a cocktail that's as balanced as it is bold, perfect for those seeking a sophisticated twist on traditional recipes.
For those eager to experiment, tea syrup is a versatile ingredient for cocktails, so if you know how to infuse tea bags into homemade simple syrup, you're already ahead of the game. Whether you're having a cocktail hour or just ready to expand your repertoire, tea syrups are an easy entry point to professional-level cocktails.
Brewed to perfection: tea in every sip
For those looking to push their cocktail creativity further, David Muhs suggests rethinking a foundational cocktail element: water. "If you're batching a cocktail, try replacing the water with tea to fully enhance the flavor," he shared. This unconventional substitution doesn't just boost its taste — it infuses every sip with a note that feels curated, turning even simple recipes into something outstanding.
At Muhs' bar, this approach is exemplified in the signature drinks. "We do this at Monkey Thief, using osmanthus tea in our White Negroni on draft," Muhs explained. The floral tea adds a distinct character to the drink's bittersweet base, creating a balanced yet unique profile that reinvents a classic.
Ultimately, this method invites endless possibilities for experimentation. Whether you're enhancing lighter spirits like gin with floral teas or looking for rich pairings with darker spirits, swapping traditional ingredients for tea-infused ones opens up a myriad of crafty potential. Putting another spin on the classic Negroni cocktail has never been easier or more rewarding.