Tea isn't just for sipping — it's becoming somewhat of a rising star in mixology, where its nuanced flavors elevate even the simplest recipes. Daily Meal interviewed David Muhs, co-owner and head bartender at Monkey Thief, a pan-Asian cocktail bar in New York City, to get some insight into adding teat to cocktails. Muhs told us "tea syrup is a fantastic way to add another layer of flavor," bringing depth and complexity that's hard to achieve with traditional sweeteners. Whether it's the nutty richness of genmaicha or the delicate floral notes of osmanthus, tea-infused syrups unlock endless possibilities for innovation behind the bar.

For a standout pairing, Muhs recommends genmaicha syrup — yes, one of the unexpected flavors to elevate your tea — with tequila or mezcal. "The toasted rice notes pair beautifully with the earthy, vegetal qualities of agave," he said. This combination creates a cocktail that's as balanced as it is bold, perfect for those seeking a sophisticated twist on traditional recipes.

For those eager to experiment, tea syrup is a versatile ingredient for cocktails, so if you know how to infuse tea bags into homemade simple syrup, you're already ahead of the game. Whether you're having a cocktail hour or just ready to expand your repertoire, tea syrups are an easy entry point to professional-level cocktails.