Start Using Tea Bags For A Twist On Your Simple Syrup

All you need to make homemade simple syrup is a one-to-one ratio of sugar and water. With plain simple syrup, you just heat the water in a medium-sized saucepan, add your sugar, and let it dissolve. However, the method for making tea-infused simple syrup is a bit different. To use your leftover tea bags to make syrup, you'll want to bring about a cup of water to a boil, take the saucepan away from the heat, and add the tea bags to the water. Once it steeps, you can bring the water back to a boil before adding the sugar. Just make sure not to boil the water and sugar together for too long as it can result in a sticky caramel, which is not what we're going for here — to prevent this from happening, stir the sugar until it's fully dissolved. And once your syrup has cooled down, it's ready to store. How long your simple syrup will last depends on how you choose to store it, whether in the refrigerator or freezer.

For floral or fruit teas, white sugar works well for creating your flavored syrup. For teas with more robust ingredients such as cinnamon, cloves, or nutmeg, make your simple syrup base with brown sugar instead to complement the bold flavors.