The Difference Between A Dirty Negroni And The Classic Cocktail

The Negroni has become a nearly undisputed ruler of the cocktail realm in recent years, spiking in popularity and nabbing a top spot in the ranking of the world's most sold drinks. For lovers of bitter flavors, it's easy to understand why Negroni fever has swept bar and restaurant cocktail programs. It's a drink that strikes a perfect balance between the biting Campari, sweet vermouth, and herbaceous gin.

Like all popular creations though, people love to take a shot at personalizing the classic Negroni cocktail. It's especially easy given its super simple equal-parts framework, and existing variations like the Negroni sbagliato, Milano-Torino, and Americano provide further inspiration. But the latest incarnation of the Italian mainstay actually calls to mind another cocktail icon — the martini.

Martini loyalists know that when they order their drink, requesting that it be prepared "dirty" means that it will come dosed with olive brine. Different versions of the dirty Negroni exist, but a similar principle applies to most in that it will incorporate the savory, briny, salty character of olives. If that sounds a little odd to you, rest assured, there's good reason — and plenty of ways — to get dirty.