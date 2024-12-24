Fresh spinach has a tender crunch, but once frozen, it loses that crispness and takes on a less-than-delicious stringy texture. Can you blame Jet Tila for not feeling inspired by the bags and boxes of spinach that line the frozen food section? It isn't the most appealing frozen veggie, and it's not much good for anything beyond a spinach artichoke dip recipe that a co-worker shared with you at the last office potluck.

That said, frozen spinach has its place in your culinary endeavors for many reasons, including the fact that it's convenient and less expensive than its fresh counterpart. You can buy a frozen bag of these greens and if you don't use it, you don't have to worry about it going bad within a couple of days as you do with fresh spinach.

However, it is important to note that frozen spinach should not be used in a recipe calling for fresh. When cooked, frozen spinach produces a lot of water (even if you've thoroughly squeezed and drained it) and you will end up with a watery, mushy end product. For salads, sandwiches, lasagna, or as a pizza topper, avoid the frozen and reach for fresh spinach. What is frozen spinach good for? Use it when making your lean, mean, green smoothie recipe, or add it frozen to your soups and stews.