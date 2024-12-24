The Frozen Supermarket Item Jet Tila Never Wastes Money On
Fresh is best, especially when it comes to spinach. Sure, there are plenty of veggies that hold up to freezing, but according to celebrity chef Jet Tila, spinach is not one of them. And don't count on this green vegetable being among Tila's 11 favorite foods to cook outdoors. He told Food & Wine, "I know we eat a lot of frozen spinach, but they are their own food group." Harsh or justified? The restaurateur and "Ready Jet Cook" host explained, "Most frozen leafy vegetables lose all their texture and vibrancy when frozen."
He's not wrong. If you've ever bought a package of these frozen greens, you know that when you thaw it, there is a lot of water. You have to squeeze and wring out the spinach to get rid of all the excess moisture, and that's before you dry it with a couple of paper towels. It looks more like washed-up seaweed than beautiful, glorious spinach, and honestly, it's a bit of commitment. Then, there's its texture.
Using fresh versus frozen spinach
Fresh spinach has a tender crunch, but once frozen, it loses that crispness and takes on a less-than-delicious stringy texture. Can you blame Jet Tila for not feeling inspired by the bags and boxes of spinach that line the frozen food section? It isn't the most appealing frozen veggie, and it's not much good for anything beyond a spinach artichoke dip recipe that a co-worker shared with you at the last office potluck.
That said, frozen spinach has its place in your culinary endeavors for many reasons, including the fact that it's convenient and less expensive than its fresh counterpart. You can buy a frozen bag of these greens and if you don't use it, you don't have to worry about it going bad within a couple of days as you do with fresh spinach.
However, it is important to note that frozen spinach should not be used in a recipe calling for fresh. When cooked, frozen spinach produces a lot of water (even if you've thoroughly squeezed and drained it) and you will end up with a watery, mushy end product. For salads, sandwiches, lasagna, or as a pizza topper, avoid the frozen and reach for fresh spinach. What is frozen spinach good for? Use it when making your lean, mean, green smoothie recipe, or add it frozen to your soups and stews.