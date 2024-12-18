14 Cheap Champagnes You Should Always Add To Your Cart, According To A Sommelier

There's no beverage in the world that makes a moment sparkle quite like Champagne. This unique wine style, made only from grapes grown in a particular limestone-laden part of northern France, has captivated drinkers for centuries. While there are plenty of other sparkling wines from around the world, some of which even utilize the same elaborate production method, true Champagne has no equal when it comes to quality, taste, and prestige.

The only negative with Champagne is its price tag. Because of its greatness and rarity, and because it takes so much time and effort to make, Champagne tends to be quite costly. As a sommelier, I'm always on the lookout for bottles that will wow my palate without wasting my money, and it turns out that even when it comes to Champagne, there are some great deals out there. If you're looking to pop a cork and celebrate an occasion in style, but not wanting to empty your wallet, look for these Champagnes that offer the best value for your buck.