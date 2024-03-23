Before Your Fancy Wine Tasting Visit, Master The Art Of Spitting

In the early days of my evolution as a culinary professional, I developed an interest in wine. I was fascinated by how it can enhance the dining experience, transforming an entire meal from mundane to magical. As I honed my skills as a chef, I educated myself on wine, eventually hosting wine-pairing dinners and offering dinner guests recommendations on which ones to pair with their meals.

My oenophilia took me on global treks from Napa to France to Morocco, where I visited many wineries. This education involved tasting a lot of wine. If you ingest all of it during a tasting, the alcohol will quickly catch up with you. This eventually dulls your senses, causing all the varietals you sample to lose their nuance. The solution — spitting wine.

This may sound like a nasty and unsanitary habit, but it's a necessary one. It will ensure you remain aware of your senses and may enhance the process. Master sommeliers and oenologists agree that some of the aromas in wine cannot be detected until after the wine has been swirled around in your mouth and spit out, an experience known as retro-olfaction.

If you have planned a fancy wine tasting during your next vacation and want to get the most out of it without feeling foolish, you should master the art of spitting. While it may take time, it will guarantee a much more pleasurable experience. The following are some indispensable tips for perfecting your expectorating skills.