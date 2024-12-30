Planning A Tequila Tasting? Serve These Expert-Approved Foods

If you're a big tequila fan, you may want to host a tasting to try out some new bottles with friends. But a crucial part of any tasting is having the right foods to accompany the beverages. To find out the best foods to serve at a tequila tasting, Daily Meal spoke with Lauren Mote, the Global Director On-Trade Excellence at Patrón. You may already know which tequilas to include in your tastings — which may include the newly released Patrón Cristalino — but what food do you need to prepare?

Well, it depends on whether you want a more casual vibe or are going the more formal route. Mote says, "For a casual tasting, lean into light, flavorful bites like guacamole, ceviche, or queso fundido — authentic Mexican staples that highlight the vibrant qualities of Silver [tequila]."

If you need recipes to get started, try your hand at classic guacamole or choose the best fresh fish for ceviche. Both recipes can easily be doubled to accommodate more people, depending on how many guests you're hosting. "For a more formal setting," Mote suggests dishes that will "elevate the experience with courses that evolve alongside the tequila."

Start with either shrimp aguachile, which is a cold dish similar to ceviche consisting of raw shrimp marinated in lime juice and other ingredients, or a roasted corn salad. Then, she recommends pork belly, mushrooms, and more citrus-marinated fish for the main course. Finally, for dessert, Mote's suggestions include some classics, such as churros or flan, and a more unique option, roasted agave ice cream. She adds, "Beyond Mexican foods, get inspired by the same styles from other cuisines; just ensure fresh and vibrant ingredients are the staple in the kitchen."