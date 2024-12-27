The Secret To Better Toad In The Hole For Spice Lovers
For anyone unfamiliar, toad in the hole is an English dish that consists of sausages cooked in a batter that is similar to another English dish, Yorkshire pudding (which is closer to a soufflé-like bread, rather than a traditional pudding). Of course, this is not to be confused with what an American might refer to as a toad in a hole: a fried egg cooked in the hole of a piece of bread, which is also sometimes referred to as an egg-in-the-hole. Typically, the English dish contains about six sausages — usually pork — and the batter takes up the rest of the dish. Once cooked, it's typically served with onion gravy poured over the top.
While this dish is delicious as it is, there are also ways to switch up the flavor — namely, choosing a flavored sausage. For example, using a spicy Italian sausage can make a major difference. It will infuse heat into the baked dish, changing up the overall taste and making it a bit more exciting and unique. But making it spicy is just one route to take next time you're making toad in the hole.
More sausage suggestions -- and other ways to switch it up
Maybe you're not craving something spicy, but rather something sweet. In this case, opt for a chicken maple apple sausage. You can also make the dish vegetarian by choosing plant-based sausages; each brand often offers their own unique varieties (such as Beyond offering both Brat Original and Hot Italian sausage options). You can also make your own sausage to truly customize the dish, down to all the minor details — start with our super pork sausage and adjust the spices exactly to your liking.
Besides the type of sausage you choose, there are other ways to switch up the dish. If you want to get more nutrients into your diet, you can simply add your favorite veggies to the batter. This addition will work with any sausage choices, so it's versatile. On the other hand, maybe you want to integrate more meat into the dish, such as bacon (after all, doesn't bacon make everything better?). There are plenty of toad in the hole iterations out there that wrap bacon around the sausage links, combining two popular dishes with animal-inspired names: pigs in a blanket and toad in the hole.
And if you're in the mood for experimenting with either of these ideas — or other variations that you've come up with — but don't want to risk making a whole dish, then we have the perfect solution for you: Make mini toads in the hole using muffin tins and serve them individually.