The Secret To Better Toad In The Hole For Spice Lovers

Maybe you're not craving something spicy, but rather something sweet. In this case, opt for a chicken maple apple sausage. You can also make the dish vegetarian by choosing plant-based sausages; each brand often offers their own unique varieties (such as Beyond offering both Brat Original and Hot Italian sausage options). You can also make your own sausage to truly customize the dish, down to all the minor details — start with our super pork sausage and adjust the spices exactly to your liking.

Besides the type of sausage you choose, there are other ways to switch up the dish. If you want to get more nutrients into your diet, you can simply add your favorite veggies to the batter. This addition will work with any sausage choices, so it's versatile. On the other hand, maybe you want to integrate more meat into the dish, such as bacon (after all, doesn't bacon make everything better?). There are plenty of toad in the hole iterations out there that wrap bacon around the sausage links, combining two popular dishes with animal-inspired names: pigs in a blanket and toad in the hole.

And if you're in the mood for experimenting with either of these ideas — or other variations that you've come up with — but don't want to risk making a whole dish, then we have the perfect solution for you: Make mini toads in the hole using muffin tins and serve them individually.