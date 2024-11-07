Taco Bell Is Adding A Classic Fast Food Item To Its Menus In December
If you're a fan of Taco Bell, then make sure to keep your eyes on its menu board next month! In February, Daily Meal reported that the fast food chain would be releasing chicken nuggets nationwide sometime this year, and according to social media rumors, that promise may finally come true. The leak about this information comes from an Instagram user who has a tendency to get ahead of fast food news and makes sure fans are already in line when new menu items, deals, and paraphernalia hit local shelves. However, the information was also shared at the recent Live Más event in Las Vegas in February.
This news comes after Taco Bell tested chicken nuggets and cheesy chalupas in 2023, and according to the Instagram post, the release of the former is finally set for December 19, 2024, at participating locations. The nuggets are said to come hand-in-hand with classic Taco Bell sauce, but they're also perfect for pairing with jalapeño honey mustard, a spicy twist on a classic chicken pairing. Or, try snagging nacho cheese sauce, which doubles as a perfect dipping sauce for your side of fries.
A new pairing for a classic menu item
If you're wondering about the exact breakdown of Taco Bell's new food item, the good news is that they're packed full of flavor. According to the Instagram post, these nugs are made of all-white chicken meat marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and fried in a crispy coating containing tortilla pieces. Both these features bring a bit of Tex-Mex flavor to them.
As for the sauces, these are no less innovative. The jalapeño honey mustard is a sweet, spicy, and tangy combo that balances out the buttery, crispy chicken. Or, for a more classic option, go for the Taco Bell sauce, which contains tomatoes, onions, red chiles, and a touch of pungent garlic. Whichever strikes your fancy, when you find yourself ordering at Taco Bell in December, make sure to see if these menu items are more than a mirage and are worth the early hype.