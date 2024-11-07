Taco Bell Is Adding A Classic Fast Food Item To Its Menus In December

If you're a fan of Taco Bell, then make sure to keep your eyes on its menu board next month! In February, Daily Meal reported that the fast food chain would be releasing chicken nuggets nationwide sometime this year, and according to social media rumors, that promise may finally come true. The leak about this information comes from an Instagram user who has a tendency to get ahead of fast food news and makes sure fans are already in line when new menu items, deals, and paraphernalia hit local shelves. However, the information was also shared at the recent Live Más event in Las Vegas in February.

This news comes after Taco Bell tested chicken nuggets and cheesy chalupas in 2023, and according to the Instagram post, the release of the former is finally set for December 19, 2024, at participating locations. The nuggets are said to come hand-in-hand with classic Taco Bell sauce, but they're also perfect for pairing with jalapeño honey mustard, a spicy twist on a classic chicken pairing. Or, try snagging nacho cheese sauce, which doubles as a perfect dipping sauce for your side of fries.