Give Stuffed Peppers Extra Flavor With A Chicken Parm-Inspired Twist

Elevating your stuffed peppers is actually pretty simple. To do this, you first have to gather your ingredients: olive oil, bell peppers, onion, garlic, ground chicken, panko breadcrumbs, a flavorful store-bought marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. After hollowing out your bell peppers, stuff them with the ground chicken — which has been cooked with the onions, toasted breadcrumbs, seasonings, oil, garlic, and marinara sauce. Then, top the stuffed peppers with mozzarella cheese, add more sauce, and bake at 375°F for 35 minutes.

This twist on stuffed peppers is delicious. The bell pepper compliments the marinara nicely and adds a slightly sweet and fresh taste that takes the flavors of chicken parm to the next level — as the dish is typically a bit heavy. Not only that, but the unique fusion of flavors is different than the standard stuffed peppers recipe and is still easy to prepare.

Additionally, the texture of chicken parm stuffed peppers offers something different than the typical dish. If you're not looking for the fried texture of your standard chicken parm, these baked stuffed peppers are a fantastic alternative. They have those same flavors we all know and love but are prepared in a new way that is pleasing to those who aren't looking to eat fried foods.