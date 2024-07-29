Why This Jarred Marinara Sauce Is The Absolute Best
Not everyone has a nonna at home standing at the stove and stirring up a fresh pot of tomato sauce on a Sunday afternoon, filling the kitchen with the aromas of simmering herbs and aromatics. And while we're fortunate to live in a world where versions of this classic are available right on our grocer's shelves, the sheer quantity of pomodoro possibilities can result in a paradox of choice — and purchasing paralysis.
We've done the work of tasting many of these sauces to create a ranking of 12 jarred classic marinara sauces, and in the top spot, we suggest you look no further than Rao's. Thanks to its thoughtful preparation and carefully selected ingredients, we feel confident in calling it the best sauce in comparison to the many other entries. And if our due diligence doesn't pass muster for you, a famously reliable culinarian can back us up, as this is also the pasta sauce Ina Garten can't stop using.
The Rao's difference(s)
The tradition of Italian cooking largely relies on simplicity. Many recipes are composed of only a handful of ingredients that come together to create the iconic, cravable dishes we know and love. Marinara sauce is emblematic of this philosophy, sometimes with as few as two or three ingredients. That means that the quality of those ingredients and the integrity of the process are what make all the difference. Rao's marinara sauce handily checks both of those boxes.
Comparing the ingredient label of Rao's to some other commercially available marinaras, it's easy to see the difference. The eight elements on the list of ingredients are all entirely recognizable (and readable), and each contributes to its flavor (rather than other elements that are present simply to act as preservatives). In every jar, you can rely on finding only whole peeled Italian tomatoes, actual onions and garlic (rather than dehydrated powders or extracts), Italian olive oil, and zero added sugar. There's no leaning on thickeners, fillers, artificial flavor boosters like citric acid, nor high fructose corn syrup, or cost-cutting substitutions like canola oil.
Process-wise, Rao's replicates a home-cooked sauce by simmering slowly and allowing flavors to develop naturally, always created in small batches that are a lot closer to nonna's version than the industrial vats of some commercial operations. Between the selection of ingredients and the approach, Rao's marinara is hard to beat.
Making Rao's part of your marinara-based recipes
Part of what makes Rao's our favorite is its versatility. It's complex but not over seasoned; it's well-balanced and never tips into territories too acidic or sweet, and its consistency is thick enough to be satisfying without overwhelming your chosen dish.
It's a no-brainer to toss Rao's sauce with your preferred pasta and make a familiar "primo" first course. As a "secondo" or main course, bathe your chicken parmesan with this stuff, smother it with cheese, and broil until it bubbles. You can also turn out a killer appetizer by serving Rao's marinara with air fryer mozzarella sticks, or air fryer calamari. Even try it out at breakfast as part of your morning shakshuka recipe.
Another hallmark of Italian food isn't just about what's on the table, it's a feeling of hospitality — and this notion is very much a part of the Rao's marinara sauce origin story. The original Rao's restaurant wasn't large enough to accommodate the many hungry diners who clamored for their food, so jarring the sauce and selling it was a solution when welcoming guests inside wasn't always possible. Having a jar of Rao's marinara sauce on hand helps you transmit a similar warmth to family and friends; you can use this liquid gold to easily whip up delicious, feel-good meals and snacks that ensure everyone feels cared for, anytime, and for any occasion.