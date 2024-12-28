The Fruit You Never Thought Of Adding To Your Sandwiches

Grapes can be an asset to your sandwich in a variety of ways. First off, their refreshing, juicy taste is the perfect balance between sweet and tart. So, in a sandwich, they can offer a tasty burst of unexpected but delicious flavor. For instance, add chopped grapes to your chicken or tuna salad sandwich instead of raisins or dried cranberries for freshness. Or, you can incorporate sliced grapes into your grilled cheese to add a sweet zing of flavor that will cut through the richness of the cheese and butter. However, try to avoid super sweet varieties like cotton candy grapes in favor of crisp green or red grapes.

Regarding pairing, grapes go well with various cheeses, other veggies, and proteins. Grapes complement stronger-tasting cheeses like sharp cheddar, goat cheese, swiss, and feta well, as they balance out the more pungent flavors. Other than that, grapes pair well with veggies like celery and lettuce and popular proteins such as chicken, turkey, and tuna.

But it's not just the taste. In a sandwich, grapes can offer a fantastic texture that truly balances out a dish. Now, this doesn't mean you should plop a couple of full grapes into your sandwich and call it a day. Instead, chop or cut your grapes to make them more texturally appealing in a sandwich. For example, you can dice your grapes for a texture more along the lines of a relish or salsa — which is perfect in a chicken salad wrap — or slice your grapes and add them to a panini with arugula and mozzarella cheese for a fresh and light option.