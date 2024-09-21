Fruit Sandos Taste Like Heaven And Only Require 3 Ingredients

All you need to start making a fruit sando are two slices of bread. You get bonus points if you have Japanese milk bread, but a soft white bread or sweet Hawaiian slice work, too. For the filling, you can make vanilla whipped cream or opt for the store-bought stuff (some recipes suggest combining some mascarpone or cream cheese for extra body and flavor). The final element — and arguably the most important — is fruit. The sky's the limit here, so select whatever is in season and speaks to you, from berries to kiwis, mangos to bananas, apricots to oranges. You can even use canned fruit, but keep in mind that whether you go fresh or from the package, you'll want to wash and dry each piece so you don't wind up with a soggy middle.

Once you assemble your sando according to your preferences, it helps to wrap it up in plastic and refrigerate it for about 15 minutes to a half hour, so that the filling can firm up; this will make it easier to slice and eat later. Japanese fruit sando creators are known for their flair, arranging the fruit in such a way that when the sandwiches are cut, there's a spectacular design hiding inside. While you can try your hand at crafting an artful hand-held treat, the taste of a fruit sando will get you a little closer to cloud nine either way.