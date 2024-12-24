The Swiss New Year's Food Tradition Some People Find Wasteful

The sight of your favorite ice cream scoop sliding out of its cone and splatting on the ground can cause instant heartbreak. Ice cream is precious, so you would never dare to think of consciously plopping it on the ground. But in Switzerland, it is a New Year's tradition.

From the Japanese decorating their houses with lobsters to the Spanish and Portuguese eating exactly 12 round fruits at midnight, there are several unique and quirky traditions followed around the world to bring in the new year. But many people have a love-hate relationship with the Swiss tradition of dropping ice cream, for reasons one can easily imagine.

It could be a relief to know that the tradition of flinging ice cream is not a usual sight in all parts of Switzerland, as it is one of the lesser-known compared to other Swiss New Year traditions like enjoying Chinoise fondue with cuts of meat or the lucky pig race. But it is definitely among the most unusual ones in the world and is said to symbolize inviting good fortune and abundance into the year ahead.