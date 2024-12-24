The Swiss New Year's Food Tradition Some People Find Wasteful
The sight of your favorite ice cream scoop sliding out of its cone and splatting on the ground can cause instant heartbreak. Ice cream is precious, so you would never dare to think of consciously plopping it on the ground. But in Switzerland, it is a New Year's tradition.
From the Japanese decorating their houses with lobsters to the Spanish and Portuguese eating exactly 12 round fruits at midnight, there are several unique and quirky traditions followed around the world to bring in the new year. But many people have a love-hate relationship with the Swiss tradition of dropping ice cream, for reasons one can easily imagine.
It could be a relief to know that the tradition of flinging ice cream is not a usual sight in all parts of Switzerland, as it is one of the lesser-known compared to other Swiss New Year traditions like enjoying Chinoise fondue with cuts of meat or the lucky pig race. But it is definitely among the most unusual ones in the world and is said to symbolize inviting good fortune and abundance into the year ahead.
It is done to manifest abundance
Many European New Year's Eve traditions involve throwing things — from the Danish smashing plates on the doorsteps of their friends and family to thank them and for good luck, to hurling old furniture from the window in Naples to make room for new beginnings. These gestures symbolize letting go of the past to welcome a prosperous future. The tradition of dropping ice cream is believed to carry a similar message. The Swiss, renowned for their seemingly infinite repertoire of confections, eagerly wait for midnight to make their way to the nearest ice cream shop and fill their arms with as many tubs, cones, and scoops as they can manage.
However, if you are looking to try out a fun tradition but prefer eating something for good luck instead (and hate the idea of wasting ice cream), you can pick from the several New Year's dishes that are believed to bring you good luck. From hearty dishes to sweet treats, these foods often carry cultural symbolism and are enjoyed with the hope of attracting fortune in the year ahead.