The Meaning Behind Eating Round Fruit On New Year's

Around the world, many people celebrate the new year with good luck traditions. The most well-known might be staying up until midnight at New Year's Eve parties, but depending on where you live, it's probably hardly the only one. You may have seen fruits specifically set out for New Year's Eve; eating lots of different round-shaped fruits is a New Year's celebration commonly done in the Philippines, but it's spread far enough that you're likely to see it elsewhere.

Why round fruits? It's because round fruits such as apples, oranges, grapes, melons, and papayas are the same shape as coins. By eating money-shaped food, it's thought that you're setting yourself up for a prosperous new year. The sweetness of the fruit is also believed to bring good luck. The tradition often calls for 12 (and sometimes 13 or even 14) different fruits to be set out on New Year's Eve and eaten over the next few days for good luck. The numbers are significant, too. The 12 fruits symbolize the months in a calendar year; additional fruits are seen as bringing even more luck by some, while others include them to honor the previous year as well as the future.