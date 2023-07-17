How To Choose The Best Cut Of Meat For A Sizzling Fondue

Fondue? Don't mind if we do! Melty cheese, crunchy vegetables, and soft bread are a winning combination — but add a rich cut of meat to the mix, and now it's a party.

Fondue comes in many different varieties, from the classic Swiss cheese fondue to those made with flavored oils and broths. These oil- and broth-based fondues work especially well with meats, allowing you to cook your proteins directly in the pot (as opposed to cheese-based fondues, where pre-cooking your meat is ideal).

If you're curious about simmering meat into your fondue but overwhelmed by the possibilities, have no fear. While there is an etiquette to eating fondue, there are no rules for choosing meat options. Still, some meats work better than others depending on what flavorings you've already put into the pot. For a safe option that goes well with just about any flavor combination, choose red meat. Beef works especially well, soaking in the flavors of the cooking liquid and providing extra flavoring back into the broth or oil in the process.