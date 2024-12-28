Never Touch An Avocado With This Type Of Knife

Avocados are one of many reasons to be grateful. This green fruit is essential to make guac to go along with your tortilla chips when you're watching all those college bowl games; it is a key ingredient for avocado tacos, and they make everything from sandwiches to salads taste better. However, just like oil and water don't mix, avocados and metal knives aren't on friendly terms either. This kitchen tool can cause this creamy food to prematurely brown and is among the mistakes you might be making with your guacamole.

Here's the problem: Most metal knives, especially the stainless steel kind that we covet, are comprised of copper and iron. These metals interact with the enzyme known as polyphenol oxidase that is contained in the avocado's flesh. It, in turn, triggers oxidation to happen quicker than it normally would, and that green fruit turns brown. While browning is unsightly, it also can alter an avocado's taste. This is why you need a plastic or ceramic knife in your arsenal of tools and gadgets.