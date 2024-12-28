Never Touch An Avocado With This Type Of Knife
Avocados are one of many reasons to be grateful. This green fruit is essential to make guac to go along with your tortilla chips when you're watching all those college bowl games; it is a key ingredient for avocado tacos, and they make everything from sandwiches to salads taste better. However, just like oil and water don't mix, avocados and metal knives aren't on friendly terms either. This kitchen tool can cause this creamy food to prematurely brown and is among the mistakes you might be making with your guacamole.
Here's the problem: Most metal knives, especially the stainless steel kind that we covet, are comprised of copper and iron. These metals interact with the enzyme known as polyphenol oxidase that is contained in the avocado's flesh. It, in turn, triggers oxidation to happen quicker than it normally would, and that green fruit turns brown. While browning is unsightly, it also can alter an avocado's taste. This is why you need a plastic or ceramic knife in your arsenal of tools and gadgets.
Merits of ceramic and plastic knives
A kitchen knife is a tool worth splurging on, and there is nothing wrong with having a good chef's knife to make precise incisions; however, a ceramic knife is not going to break the bank, and it has its own merits. It is less porous compared to a stainless steel knife, and therefore, it will help prevent you from tasting and smelling the odors of other foods you may have used it on.
If you prefer a plastic knife, this is also a better option than a metal knife. While a plastic knife is not as durable as a ceramic or metal knife, it can give you a little more time with your avocados before they start to turn brown. Plastic knives are affordable, rust-resistant, come in multiple colors, and will give you a little peace of mind if your kids are doing the chopping. When you are ready to slice open your green fruits and need to remove the pit, remember to check out this easy avocado life hack. The ceramic or plastic blade will work for this trick, too, and you can thank us as you are enjoying your brown-free avocado toast.