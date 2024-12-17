Make Cleaning Your Slow Cooker Hassle-Free With A Genius Hack

The slow cooker is one of the greatest small appliance inventions. Place your ingredients in its inner container or ceramic liner, set the temperature and cook time, walk away, and when you return you have a delicious meal ready to serve up to family or friends. But as convenient as this contraption is to make sloppy Joe sliders or spicy Mexican pork stew, it doesn't come without the greasy, grimy, burnt-on mess you often get as result of using it. It can be a bit of a pain to scrub and clean. However, that's because you haven't tried this slow cooker cleaning hack: using a dishwasher pod.

Simply put the dishwasher pod and some water in your dirty slow cooker and run it on low for an hour. You can also skip turning your slow cooker on and simply let the warm water and detergent soak in it for a couple of hours. Afterward, rinse it out and wipe it clean; if you have a ceramic liner, let it cool down before rinsing so it doesn't crack. Note that if the inner container is part of the slow cooker and cannot be removed, do not submerge it in water or you could damage your slower cooker's electronics and it could be dangerous. This hack is a game changer and will ensure you don't scratch up the inside of your appliance with any abrasive cleaners or scouring pads.