The Small Chain That Serves Up The Best Fast Food Quesadilla
The land of fast food quesadillas is filled with the good, the bad, and the ugly. You may wonder how anyone can get this easy meal wrong, but it happens. Some forget that it is not meant to be a burrito and put so many fillings in it that it should be reclassified on the menu. Others fry the tortilla until it is a soggy, greasy mess, or worse, forget to adequately melt all of the cheese (you know who you are). But, don't worry — Daily Meal's Trevor Carlson took one for the team, ranking fast food quesadillas from some of our favorite eateries. Not so surprisingly, he crowned the little chain Bubbakoo's Burritos as the purveyor's of the best fast food quesadilla in the land.
Taco Bell and El Pollo Loco fans, please hold your vitriol; when you can't make a quick homemade quesadilla, this is your spot. If you are unfamiliar with Bubbakoo's, it's time to change that. It's a Mexican fusion quick-service restaurant with roots in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. It opened its first shop in 2008 and now has locations in 15 states. Carlson took a number of factors into consideration before handing the "the best" title to Bubbakoo's. Texture, structure, customizability, and quality of the ingredients all played a role.
What sets Bubbakoo's quesadilla apart?
Originalists will appreciate Bubbakoo's Build Your Own Dilla, as it is affectionately called, because it appropriately answers the question, what is a quesadilla? How so? Well, it starts with a flour tortilla and cheese. That's grilled until the cheese is melted and the tortilla is toasty and crisp on the outside. It doesn't have to get any fancier than that, but it can.
If you are not a purist, you may want to add some shredded chicken, steak, shrimp, barbacoa, guac, or even fried cauliflower. But, what separates this quesadilla from its competitors is that you can also add a little flavor. BBQ, garlic parmesan, and sriracha ranch are among the add-ons that can make your quesadilla even tastier.
However, putting aside the yummy proteins and flavor that you can add to this meal, what Daily Meal's Trevor Carlson favored most about this quesadilla was the texture, and he's right. The exterior of Bubbakoo's Dilla is crispy and crunchy without dripping enough grease to create a pool. The cheese is melted so it is gooey and stringy. If you know, you know — it's delish.