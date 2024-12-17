The Small Chain That Serves Up The Best Fast Food Quesadilla

The land of fast food quesadillas is filled with the good, the bad, and the ugly. You may wonder how anyone can get this easy meal wrong, but it happens. Some forget that it is not meant to be a burrito and put so many fillings in it that it should be reclassified on the menu. Others fry the tortilla until it is a soggy, greasy mess, or worse, forget to adequately melt all of the cheese (you know who you are). But, don't worry — Daily Meal's Trevor Carlson took one for the team, ranking fast food quesadillas from some of our favorite eateries. Not so surprisingly, he crowned the little chain Bubbakoo's Burritos as the purveyor's of the best fast food quesadilla in the land.

Taco Bell and El Pollo Loco fans, please hold your vitriol; when you can't make a quick homemade quesadilla, this is your spot. If you are unfamiliar with Bubbakoo's, it's time to change that. It's a Mexican fusion quick-service restaurant with roots in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. It opened its first shop in 2008 and now has locations in 15 states. Carlson took a number of factors into consideration before handing the "the best" title to Bubbakoo's. Texture, structure, customizability, and quality of the ingredients all played a role.