How To Store Leftover Grilled Veggies (And The Best Ways To Use Them)

Grilling is for more than just meat. You can grill plenty of veggies to make a deliciously-charred side dish for whatever entree you're serving, from grilled cabbage wedges to grilled zucchini and so on. But what do you do if you end up with leftovers? To find out everything we need to know about storing and using up extra grilled veggies, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef.

According to Correa, you can keep leftover grilled veggies in the fridge. Let them cool, then transfer them to an airtight container. He adds, "They'll keep for three to four days. Adding a drizzle of olive oil before storing can help retain moisture and flavor." The only thing to keep in mind is that some veggies don't hold up well. Correa says "delicate veggies," such as grilled asparagus or thinly-sliced zucchini, will likely become too mushy to enjoy later on, so you may want to make smaller amounts of these in the first place.