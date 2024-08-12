Effortlessly Upgrade Jarred Pasta Sauce With This Frozen Ingredient

There's a lot to be said for jarred pasta sauce. Life is busy, days are long enough, and sometimes, we want to try something we might not be capable of making ourselves. Oftentimes, though, the best store-bought sauces need a little help to reach the heights of flavor, even if it's just adding something for the sake of variety. The good news is, one of our favorite additions is probably in your freezer right now: frozen vegetables.

Frozen vegetables might not have quite the same pristine reputation as their fresh counterparts, but even professional chefs know that frozen vegetables can take meals to the next level. Plus, here's some food for thought: Modern research shows that frozen vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh, and in some cases, contain even more nutrients. They're harvested and frozen when they're at their peak, which means that when you add them to your pasta sauce, you're adding not just flavor, but serious health benefits. It's a win-win!