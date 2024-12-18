Chrissy Teigen's Top Tips For Perfect Charcuterie Boards Without The Stress

All these different board types have their appeal. In addition to the draw of the classic meat and cheese combination, candy charcuterie is great for kids' parties, and a dessert charcuterie board can make for a decadent tray anchoring a celebration. From vegetable varieties to Easter Brunch boards, the idea is that there's something for everyone on one of the medleys you've presented.

Regardless of the board or its occasion, Chrissy Teigen likes to offer as many options to guests as possible for a well-balanced and well-received charcuterie experience. "Everything on a cheeseboard should be good enough that when eaten together, it should be delicious, and then you're just playing around with flavors from there. But that's the fun of a charcuterie board," she said.

When putting together any charcuterie board, Teigen follows a great farmers market shopping tip by picking up something fun or interesting. "To see what they have locally is always so fun to me," she said, "because then you get people asking, 'What is that cheese I just had? What is that?' It's so exciting for me to be able to be the first person to watch them taste something."

As for the physical arrangement of the board, Teigen opts for timeless and unfussy design: "I don't make all the rosettes and everything out of my meat. I think cheeseboards should be really ... relatable? Not scary for people."