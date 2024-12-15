Advice You Can't Ignore For Grilling Tofu
Tofu might not be the first protein you think about when planning a barbecue, but it can be a flavorful addition to your next backyard spread. That's why we talked with Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor" to get her advice on how best to grill this versatile plant-based protein. According to Vora, "Proper prep ensures your tofu is flavorful, has a great texture, and won't stick to the grill." This means prepping both the tofu and the barbecue.
The first step is to press your tofu, as tofu is packed with water. There are many different ways to press tofu, including just placing it on a towel with a weighted pan above it to let gravity do its work. According to Vora, pressing tofu has three main benefits. First, it makes it less prone to sticking to the grill. "[The second benefit is] it firms up the tofu, so you get a chewier interior and a crisp, charred exterior," says Vora.
Lastly, Vora says pressing "it makes the tofu a sponge for flavor," when it comes to marinating — which is another piece of advice from Vora. You definitely want to marinate your tofu, and ideally the marinade will have a little sugar in it to caramelize on the grill. Soak your tofu in the marinade for at least 15 minutes, but to get a really deep flavor you can let it sit for up to eight hours.
Prepping the grill for your tofu
When it comes time to grill the tofu, there are several steps to prepping the barbecue. If you don't have one already, there are some great, affordable backyard grills on the market. Nisha Vora tells us you need to adequately preheat and oil your grill. Preheat it on high heat for 10 minutes, then take a brush to scrape down the grates to remove any old residue. Once the grill is hot and clean, you want to season it. "Brush some oil across the grill grates (it's easiest to do this using a paper towel), then cover the grill for 30 to 40 seconds. Repeat this process [three] times," instructs Vora.
Once the grates are seasoned, ensuring the tofu won't stick, turn the heat down low. Tofu is a delicate ingredient and can burn at high heat. Place the tofu on the grill and cover it, letting it cook. Uncover to flip once, then cook the other side until it has a nice, crispy texture and some grill marks. This should take about 20 minutes total. Then, spoon some additional marinade over top, and serve.