Advice You Can't Ignore For Grilling Tofu

Tofu might not be the first protein you think about when planning a barbecue, but it can be a flavorful addition to your next backyard spread. That's why we talked with Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor" to get her advice on how best to grill this versatile plant-based protein. According to Vora, "Proper prep ensures your tofu is flavorful, has a great texture, and won't stick to the grill." This means prepping both the tofu and the barbecue.

The first step is to press your tofu, as tofu is packed with water. There are many different ways to press tofu, including just placing it on a towel with a weighted pan above it to let gravity do its work. According to Vora, pressing tofu has three main benefits. First, it makes it less prone to sticking to the grill. "[The second benefit is] it firms up the tofu, so you get a chewier interior and a crisp, charred exterior," says Vora.

Lastly, Vora says pressing "it makes the tofu a sponge for flavor," when it comes to marinating — which is another piece of advice from Vora. You definitely want to marinate your tofu, and ideally the marinade will have a little sugar in it to caramelize on the grill. Soak your tofu in the marinade for at least 15 minutes, but to get a really deep flavor you can let it sit for up to eight hours.