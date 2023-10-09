9 MadeGood Granola Snacks Ranked

MadeGood is a brand that is all about producing wholesome, allergen-free snacks. The company, operated by three siblings, is committed to purity, inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability. Its granola snacks are made in a dedicated nut-free facility, using organic, certified gluten-free oats. These snacks are fortified with a proprietary blend of fruit and vegetable extracts to increase their nutrition.

These highly thoughtful snacks reflect an equally enlightened corporation. Not only is MadeGood a Certified B Corporation, which requires organizations to meet stringent social and environmental standards, but it is also a TRUE Zero Waste business. This program requires that 90% of the waste produced by a company is reused, recycled, composted, and recovered for use in nature or the economy.

These high standards made us even more critical when sampling the company's granola snacks. We set out to rank them from least to favorite, considering aroma, texture, and, most importantly, flavor. We must say that we had high expectations, and they delivered from beginning to end.