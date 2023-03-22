Starbucks' Olive Oil Oleato Coffee Is Finally Making Its US Debut

If someone mentions Starbucks, you might think of coffee, pastries, or long lines. But if someone came up to you and said "Starbucks is selling olive oil coffee," you'd likely assume they were making things up.

As it turns out, Starbucks has been experimenting with infusing olive oil into its coffee. As a February press release explains, the company's newest line of beverages, known as "Oleato," are a combination of the chain's famous coffee beverages and extra-virgin olive oil. The inspiration behind this rather unconventional pairing of caffeine and something you dip bread in supposedly comes from former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's trip to Milan, Italy, where Schultz was introduced to the tradition of having a spoonful of olive oil each day. In a moment of inspiration, Schultz decided to combine his morning coffee with his olive oil and discovered, to his surprise, that the olive oil gave the coffee an "unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor."

If you're wondering why you haven't heard or seen this particular beverage at Starbucks before, that's because the Oleato line of drinks has only been available in Italy. But you needn't wait any longer, as Starbucks is bringing its olive oil-infused coffee to the United States starting this spring.