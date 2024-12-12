What A Christmas Feast Looked Like For Ellis Island Immigrants

Between its opening in 1892 and closing in 1954, Ellis Island saw many variations of a Christmas celebration. Families were often kept on Ellis Island for months at a time, and more were turned away after the Quota Act of 1921. The crowds of people were from all over the world — in 1925, the Christmas party attendees on Ellis Island were from all over Europe, Japan, Africa's Gold Coast, and the Sahara Desert. People came with many of their own traditions, so Christmas was seen as a time to introduce them to American life. Jewish people were offered their own foods, but without a Kosher kitchen until 1911; many rightly doubted the veracity of the officials' claims that they were serving proper Kosher food and just ate bread and an apple.

Christmas dinner appears to have been rather traditional. It wasn't an event to feed new immigrants their beloved foods but to introduce them to what Americans eat. In 1898, the feast consisted of turkey, celery, and cranberry sauce, a familiar feast before Christmas dinner started deviating from Thanksgiving. In 1908, a journalist commended the mince pie, a dish with quite a long history. The tables were bare, and the dishware used was in poor condition, but the food sounded good and filling.