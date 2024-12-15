Spruce Up Your Holiday Dessert Table With A Decadent Hot Cocoa Board
There are few drinks synonymous with the holidays, such as hot cocoa. It's delicious and decadent — and the perfect way to warm up during the cold months. With that being said, serving hot cocoa at any holiday party that you throw is a must. But if you really want to take your party to the next level, then you need to include a hot cocoa board.
We've all heard of charcuterie boards — and the same concept can be used for hot cocoa. To start with, the hot cocoa board can include a range of toppings. You can offer multiple types of whipped cream, marshmallows of varying sizes and flavors, and crushed peppermint. There are also chocolate chips, caramel chips, toffee pieces, and cinnamon. Or, there's the unexpected hot chocolate topping that adds a decadent, cheesecake-like touch: cream cheese.
Plus, you can't forget about some sweet sauces—chocolate sauce and caramel sauce are both perfect additions to the board. You can also include various things to stir the hot chocolate with—full-sized candy canes, cinnamon sticks, and cylinder-shaped Pirouette cookies. You can also include small treats for your guests to enjoy with their mugs of hot cocoa—chocolate truffles, cookies, or brownies are all great, tasty options.
Add a boozy element to the hot cocoa board
A fun way to elevate the hot cocoa even further? Add some boozy options for your guests to add to their hot cocoa. For many, hot cocoa is much better when it's spiked — especially when enjoyed at a party.
You can offer two or three types of alcohol for your guests to add to their hot chocolate. Some of the best booze options for hot cocoa include rum, bourbon, brandy, Bailey's, or Kahlua. If you want to stick to the holiday theme, you can offer peppermint schnapps. If you want to add even more chocolatey goodness to the drink, you can offer a chocolate liqueur or, for a nutty infusion, amaretto. There's also an unexpected booze that upgrades hot chocolate: red wine. You can even infuse your whipped cream with alcohol to offer boozy whipped cream alongside the regular whipped cream.
Whatever types of alcohol you decide to offer, add these bottles alongside the other items on your hot cocoa board. Your guests will be more than excited to explore all of the options and customize their festive hot cocoa.