Spruce Up Your Holiday Dessert Table With A Decadent Hot Cocoa Board

There are few drinks synonymous with the holidays, such as hot cocoa. It's delicious and decadent — and the perfect way to warm up during the cold months. With that being said, serving hot cocoa at any holiday party that you throw is a must. But if you really want to take your party to the next level, then you need to include a hot cocoa board.

We've all heard of charcuterie boards — and the same concept can be used for hot cocoa. To start with, the hot cocoa board can include a range of toppings. You can offer multiple types of whipped cream, marshmallows of varying sizes and flavors, and crushed peppermint. There are also chocolate chips, caramel chips, toffee pieces, and cinnamon. Or, there's the unexpected hot chocolate topping that adds a decadent, cheesecake-like touch: cream cheese.

Plus, you can't forget about some sweet sauces—chocolate sauce and caramel sauce are both perfect additions to the board. You can also include various things to stir the hot chocolate with—full-sized candy canes, cinnamon sticks, and cylinder-shaped Pirouette cookies. You can also include small treats for your guests to enjoy with their mugs of hot cocoa—chocolate truffles, cookies, or brownies are all great, tasty options.