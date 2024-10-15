The Unexpected Hot Chocolate Topping That Adds A Decadent Touch
'Tis the season for hunkering down at home with a cozy cup of cocoa, and we're definitely not mad about it. If there's going to be chilly weather, there might as well be a bevy of delicious drinks to sip on. And with hot chocolate being one of the most adored winter beverages, we think it's time to take this seasonal favorite to a new level.
With bone broth hot chocolate and miso hot chocolate being recent trends, we found a new addition to elevate this rich, seasonal beverage. The unexpected hot chocolate topping that adds a decadent touch is cream cheese. Topping warm cocoa with a cool and velvety smooth cream cheese topping gives hot chocolate cheesecake vibes. Whipping cream cheese to create a luscious cloud-like topping adds a layer of decadence your classic cup of cocoa didn't see coming. We know that cream cheese is the secret ingredient for soft, chewy cookies, so adding it to hot chocolate is a no brainer.
Sip on liquid luxury
If you've ever been to France, you know that the French take their hot chocolate very seriously. Hot chocolate in France is a thick, silky, smooth beverage made with melted chocolate and whole milk. It's a deeply decadent way for the French to savor a little moment of luxury. But good news, if you're not in France you can still get a taste of liquid luxury at home.
First you'll have to master making the perfect hot chocolate, then you can get creative with toppings and mix-ins. Making your hot chocolate topper is similar to making whipped cream. But since cream cheese is thicker in texture, you'll want to add a little milk or cream to help it blend smoothly. The combination creates a perfectly smooth and fluffy topping ideal for plopping on top of piping hot chocolate. For added flavor, mixing in vanilla or peppermint into your cream cheese mixture will offer even more depth and richness.