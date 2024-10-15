'Tis the season for hunkering down at home with a cozy cup of cocoa, and we're definitely not mad about it. If there's going to be chilly weather, there might as well be a bevy of delicious drinks to sip on. And with hot chocolate being one of the most adored winter beverages, we think it's time to take this seasonal favorite to a new level.

With bone broth hot chocolate and miso hot chocolate being recent trends, we found a new addition to elevate this rich, seasonal beverage. The unexpected hot chocolate topping that adds a decadent touch is cream cheese. Topping warm cocoa with a cool and velvety smooth cream cheese topping gives hot chocolate cheesecake vibes. Whipping cream cheese to create a luscious cloud-like topping adds a layer of decadence your classic cup of cocoa didn't see coming. We know that cream cheese is the secret ingredient for soft, chewy cookies, so adding it to hot chocolate is a no brainer.