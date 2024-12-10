In Greenland, A Traditional Christmas Feast Features Some Unusual Meat

Around the world, Christmas is celebrated with longstanding traditions. Dinners are particularly festive events, often featuring a smörgåsbord of meats, vegetables, fruits, and even some unique holiday desserts. You might be surprised to learn, though, that Greenlandic Christmas feasts typically include reindeer meat.

Called "tuttu" in Greenlandic, reindeer is one of the animals people hunt, so it's a ubiquitous part of their diet. It's even available in supermarkets and on restaurant menus, where reindeer burgers are a common Nordic dish. The lean yet tender meat mainly serves as a substitute for lamb, which is hard to come by in some parts of the country. Considered a delicacy, it's comparable to Danish venison and may be prepared for carpaccio (thinly sliced raw meat) or dried, fried, salted, smoked, or added to soups. For Christmas specifically, many Greenlandic households make barbecued reindeer and like to serve it with potatoes, a brown sauce, red cabbage, and redcurrant jelly.

However, reindeer isn't the only unusual meat you'll find on Christmas dinner tables in Greenland. Whale, seal, and seabird proteins often make their way onto the menu, too.