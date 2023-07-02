The Delicate Nordic Burger That's Made From Reindeer

Though it isn't quite the novelty we make it out to be, reindeer meat isn't exactly what you would call a regular feature on most American menus. One region where it does tend to show up, at least more than it does in the U.S., is Scandinavia and Nordic Europe. Given how unforgivingly cold that region of the world gets, a hearty reindeer burger with some lingonberry jam on top seems an appropriate adaptation for this unique form of venison.

This unique burger concept is straightforward. It's reindeer meat — ground up like beef for a traditional hamburger — served on a soft bun such as brioche with onions, mushrooms, and gouda cheese. It is then topped with a jam made from the tangy-tart lingonberries familiar in Scandinavian cuisine.

Reindeer meat has a long history as a food in the northern reaches of Scandinavia. Indigenous peoples in the Arctic Circle of Finland, Sweden, and Norway have used reindeer in food and revered them as sacred for thousands of years. Lingonberries have also been a feature in indigenous peoples' cuisines around the Arctic Circle, including Alaska.