The Delicate Nordic Burger That's Made From Reindeer
Though it isn't quite the novelty we make it out to be, reindeer meat isn't exactly what you would call a regular feature on most American menus. One region where it does tend to show up, at least more than it does in the U.S., is Scandinavia and Nordic Europe. Given how unforgivingly cold that region of the world gets, a hearty reindeer burger with some lingonberry jam on top seems an appropriate adaptation for this unique form of venison.
This unique burger concept is straightforward. It's reindeer meat — ground up like beef for a traditional hamburger — served on a soft bun such as brioche with onions, mushrooms, and gouda cheese. It is then topped with a jam made from the tangy-tart lingonberries familiar in Scandinavian cuisine.
Reindeer meat has a long history as a food in the northern reaches of Scandinavia. Indigenous peoples in the Arctic Circle of Finland, Sweden, and Norway have used reindeer in food and revered them as sacred for thousands of years. Lingonberries have also been a feature in indigenous peoples' cuisines around the Arctic Circle, including Alaska.
A very healthy burger
Setting aside all the inevitable jokes about Santa Claus being unable to find enough animals to pull his sleigh, there are several reasons to try reindeer. Generally, venison meat tends to be healthier than beef or other red meats, as it's leaner and lower in calories. Even compared to different types of venison, reindeer meat is quite lean, which is reflected in its delicate texture. It is also rich in Omega-3 and B-12 vitamins and has a high protein content. Given all this, an article from the University of Tromsø in Norway found it to be about as healthy as fish.
Lingonberries, meanwhile, have their own health benefits. They have been shown to fight weight gain. They've also been known to promote gut health and, like their cousin, the cranberry, are high in antioxidants (via Healthline). Though recipes for lingonberry jam will likely call for a bit of added sugar, all said, for a burger, this is quite the healthy meal.
As for how it tastes, Norwegian food writer Andreas Viestad told Outside, "Reindeer has a rich, intense gamey, sweet and super complex flavor."
Imagine that mixed with the tartness of the lingonberry jam and a soft brioche bun. You might want to consider adding it to your food bucket list.
Increasing popularity of reindeer burger
Though still very much a unique addition to most menus, reindeer meat has recently been catching on in some corners of the world, including in burger form. Gordon Ramsay has a Finnish reindeer burger recipe (though his features a Dijon mustard rather than a lingonberry jam). Norwegian cheese manufacturer Jarlsberg also has a recipe for a Northern Temptation Burger, though this one naturally features Jarlsberg cheese rather than gouda. Though prominently featuring lingonberries, this recipe also calls not for ground but sliced reindeer meat, known as renskav in Norwegian. And, like most other forms of venison, it can be served in the form of steak or tenderloin.
Reindeer meat has also been known to be available in hot dog form. Though how it compares with a classic New York dog is very much up for debate, it has been a hit in Alaska for some time and is even available from street vendors the same way you would get an NYC-style version in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, reindeer sausage is popular enough for it to be available for purchase on Amazon, meaning that, slowly but surely, reindeer is starting to cover all of the bases of a backyard barbecue.