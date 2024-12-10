Why Your Turkey Meat Sauce Never Tastes As Good As The Beef Version

Turkey is a lean and versatile protein, especially for people who do not eat pork or beef, but that low fat content means that it can easily come out a little bland without the proper love and care. This is also true of foods where turkey just provides a base; a turkey meat sauce can be smooth and complex, yet still lacking the richness and depth of flavor that comes from a beef meat sauce.

Though this sacrifices some of the benefits of its leanness, the best way to improve a turkey meat sauce is to add fat. A great example is bacon grease country gravy, which is enhanced by the fat from the bacon. The same is true of any turkey gravy. For non-meat fats, an extra-creamy butter is your best bet. And for a restaurant flair to your sauce, don't be too shy about adding more, either.

For a vegan alternative, vegetable shortening is a traditional lard replacement in many recipes and should impart extra flavor. Refined coconut oil is another option that's high in fat but won't include any coconut flavor that would give your turkey meat sauce an odd island twist.