Burger King Is Clapping Back At The McDonald's Snack Wrap Announcement
McDonald's recently announced to great fanfare that its beloved snack wraps are coming back to the menu sometime in 2025. The wraps were on the regular menu for ten years, until being pulled in 2016, and absent a brief reappearance in 2023, have been gone ever since. But some of McDonald's biggest competition reminded people that wraps have been available this whole time — and now with a special deal.
On X (previous Twitter), Burger King copied McDonald's "xx.xx.2025" snack wrap announcement format for that day's date, "12.05.2024," signaling that customers can "have it your way; get your Wrap today." And now through December 8, ordering on the Burger King app will net you a free Royal Crispy wrap — in Classic, Honey Mustard, or Fiery — with any purchase over $1.
Burger King introduced its take on the popular wrap format in 2023 with a crispy piece of boneless chicken, juicy tomato slices, and a crisp lettuce leaf, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, and it's remained a popular addition since.
McDonald's vs. Burger King is the Biggest Fast-Food Rivalry
The fact that Burger King debuted its Royal Crispy wraps in 2023, the same year that McDonald's snack wraps rapidly returned and disappeared again, is emblematic of their cutthroat rivalry. McDonald's and Burger King have been at odds virtually since the latter's founding in 1953.
When one chain makes a business move, the other responds. For instance, when McDonalds debuted its famous ad listing every layer of a Big Mac, Burger King responded that its customers didn't need to follow such strict instructions. At Burger King, you can "have it your way" — a slogan it still uses today.
Burger King's punchy attitude toward the competition isn't limited to McDonald's, either. In 2017, Burger King launched spicy nuggets and offered a free 10-piece to any customer named Wendy—an obvious shot at Wendy's restaurants, which had recently removed its own spicy nuggets from the menu. The snarky campaign may have had an impact, too. Spicy nuggets were successful enough for Burger King to bring them back periodically, and Wendy's eventually reintroduced spicy nuggets to its regular menu.