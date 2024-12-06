Burger King Is Clapping Back At The McDonald's Snack Wrap Announcement

McDonald's recently announced to great fanfare that its beloved snack wraps are coming back to the menu sometime in 2025. The wraps were on the regular menu for ten years, until being pulled in 2016, and absent a brief reappearance in 2023, have been gone ever since. But some of McDonald's biggest competition reminded people that wraps have been available this whole time — and now with a special deal.

On X (previous Twitter), Burger King copied McDonald's "xx.xx.2025" snack wrap announcement format for that day's date, "12.05.2024," signaling that customers can "have it your way; get your Wrap today." And now through December 8, ordering on the Burger King app will net you a free Royal Crispy wrap — in Classic, Honey Mustard, or Fiery — with any purchase over $1.

Burger King introduced its take on the popular wrap format in 2023 with a crispy piece of boneless chicken, juicy tomato slices, and a crisp lettuce leaf, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, and it's remained a popular addition since.