The Aldi Brand Cereal That Doesn't Win Any Points For Flavor

If you shop at Aldi, then you know that the grocery store chain carries a collection of cereals from a brand called Millville, all of which are variations of mainstream cereals, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Lucky Charms. But there's one Millville cereal that you should probably avoid altogether.

Daily Meal ranked all of the Millville cereals and placed the Crispy Oats in the last spot. We found the Crispy Oats — which is the Aldi version of original Cheerios — to be extremely lacking in flavor. Specifically, we found them more similar to "a bowl of oatmeal [that has been] left [out] on the counter to dry out for a few days, and then pressed it into little O shapes," than to actual cereal. The only good thing about the Crispy Oats is that it's free of sugar — which won't matter if you can't make it through a bowl.

Reddit users who shop at Aldi are mostly in agreement with this ranking. One user posted about the cereal, writing about its "horrible" taste and "instant sogginess." They added, "Why is the cereal ALREADY soggy as soon as I put the milk in?!" Another user called them "awful" and vowed never to buy them again. One Aldi shopper even declared on Reddit that they have to make a "special stop for Cheerios" because they don't like Aldi's version. With all this in mind, it's no surprise that the Crispy Oats also ended up on our list of Aldi products to avoid.