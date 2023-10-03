What Cut Of Meat Should You Use To Make Homemade Beef Hot Dogs?

Hot dogs catch a lot of smoke in general; everyone loves nothing more than to make cracks about the questionable provenance of what goes into hot dogs. But, nobody can deny that they're delicious, and the truth is, they're generally made with pork, chicken, or beef. It's the last one that tends to be regarded as the king of tubed meats.

But even though you can buy hot dogs at any grocery store, that's not the only way to get your hands on those savory beef cylinders. You can actually make them at home as long as you've got a meat grinder (they make attachments for your stand mixer now!), and you've got some commitment. You can even grind meat in a blender. It's a great idea since it allows you full control over what goes into the finished product and lets you get your meat-fat ratios down.

If you're working with beef hot dogs, what cuts of cow should you be using? Much like with pork sausages, you're looking for anything that gives you that magic, 80–20% meat-to-fat ratio, meaning super lean cuts are to be avoided.