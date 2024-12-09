Transform Chick-Fil-A's Peppermint Milkshake Into A Shareable Holiday Dessert

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake from Chick-fil-A — a self-explanatory vanilla milkshake with peppermint chips, whipped cream, and a cherry — is a delicious, festive dessert perfect for the holiday season. There's just one problem: The serving size is only enough for one person. In other words, you can't bring it to a holiday party as a dessert — or can you?

Thanks to a holiday hack shared on TikTok, you can actually give your holiday pie a festive flavor by turning one Peppermint Chip Milkshake into an entire holiday-themed dessert. In the video, the user combines the milkshake with a few other ingredients — peppermint whipped cream, crushed candy canes, and crushed Oreos — then pours that over a pre-made chocolate pie crust and pops it into the freezer to set.

The dessert was already good to go at this point, but the video poster also added a layer of chocolate ganache, more whipped cream, crushed candy canes, and crushed Oreos. After another several hours in the freezer, the user was able to cut into and serve the festive, milkshake-based pie. The result looks like a light, creamy, and dreamy dessert full of peppermint flavor. You may not want to share it after all — but if you do, it's sure to be a hit at your holiday party.