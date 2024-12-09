Transform Chick-Fil-A's Peppermint Milkshake Into A Shareable Holiday Dessert
The Peppermint Chip Milkshake from Chick-fil-A — a self-explanatory vanilla milkshake with peppermint chips, whipped cream, and a cherry — is a delicious, festive dessert perfect for the holiday season. There's just one problem: The serving size is only enough for one person. In other words, you can't bring it to a holiday party as a dessert — or can you?
Thanks to a holiday hack shared on TikTok, you can actually give your holiday pie a festive flavor by turning one Peppermint Chip Milkshake into an entire holiday-themed dessert. In the video, the user combines the milkshake with a few other ingredients — peppermint whipped cream, crushed candy canes, and crushed Oreos — then pours that over a pre-made chocolate pie crust and pops it into the freezer to set.
@snackolator
The Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake Pie was super easy to make and it tastes great – plus you can customize it about 1000 different ways and it's a fun dessert to bring to a family get together. #chickfila #chickfilaislife #chickfilahacks #holidaypies #holidaypie #christmaspie #fastfood #fastfoodlife #pies #piemaking
The dessert was already good to go at this point, but the video poster also added a layer of chocolate ganache, more whipped cream, crushed candy canes, and crushed Oreos. After another several hours in the freezer, the user was able to cut into and serve the festive, milkshake-based pie. The result looks like a light, creamy, and dreamy dessert full of peppermint flavor. You may not want to share it after all — but if you do, it's sure to be a hit at your holiday party.
Customize the Chick-fil-A milkshake pie to your liking
The pie version in the TikTok video is just one variation of the Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake pie — you can customize it exactly to your liking. For example, the TikTok poster notes that the Oreos can be swapped out for chocolate chips if that's your preference. You could even use chocolate chips for the milkshake mixture, but add crushed Oreos to the top, or vice versa.
The TikToker also uses peppermint whipped cream for the mixture, but if that's too much peppermint flavor for you, then you can swap it out for a vanilla whipped cream. The chocolate ganache is also optional, as that will add extra time in the kitchen — you can always add extra chocolate chips to the top to make up for the lack of extra chocolate. But if you do make ganache, make sure to add sour cream. On the other hand, if you want less chocolate — perhaps to focus more on the peppermint flavor — you don't have to use a chocolate pie crust.
Finally, add whatever toppings to or take your whipped cream to the next level and top your pie with it. All the TikTok options shown are delicious, but you can experiment with your favorites; think sprinkles, crushed nuts, or coconut flakes, depending on how creative you want to get.