How To Give Your Holiday Pies Even More Festive Flavor
Pie season is yearlong and don't let anyone tell you otherwise; however, the type of pies we shovel into our pie holes tends to change with the seasons. Berry pies hit our plates in the spring and summer when these fruits are at their sweetest, while apple and pumpkin pies are more typical in the fall and colder months. But when you are pulling out the best pie recipes for the holiday season, it is all about the flavors that define these festive days, weeks, and months. Daily Meal caught up with Saura Kline, Pastry Chef at Denver-based Local Jones, who couldn't agree more. She told us, "I love making any holiday flavor into a pie. Chocolate peppermint cream pie, eggnog cream pie, and a gingerbread cream pie would work great."
Kline is also the author of "The Essential Pie Cookbook: 50 Sweet & Savory Recipes," and she further explained that cream pies are the perfect canvas for transforming some of your tried-and-true recipes into seasonal homages. The pie expert shared that your collection of flavor extracts and some of your favorite flavored booze hiding in your bar can provide some inspiration. Kline revealed, "You can take your favorite chocolate cream pie and tweak it by adding some peppermint flavoring or even schnapps to the recipe."
Get creative with your flavorings
If this simple but genius tip blows your mind, you're in good company. This means you can use your favorite Boston cream pie recipe for a Thanksgiving or Christmas party simply by whipping a little pumpkin spice or peppermint extract into the cream. Remember, it doesn't take a lot of flavored alcohol or extract to change the taste of your cream pie into something more festive. These concentrated flavors pack a punch, so start with ½ to 1 teaspoon. You can always add more to amplify those holiday favorites. And if you opt to use schnapps, or any spirits for that matter, you may need to make an adult-only version; the filling is not baked, so the alcohol will not burn off.
If you aren't in the mood to make multiple custard cream pies but still want to capture the taste of the season, add the flavor to the crust or infuse it into syrups to drizzle over your pies. Think vodka; this clear liquor is the trick to perfectly flaky pie crusts, and a cranberry variety adds an unexpected fruit flavor to a white chocolate cream pie. Because the crust is baked, the booze will burn off, making it acceptable to serve to all your guests.
Get as creative as your palate wants to. And, as the old saying goes, practice makes perfect, so get to practicing and your pies will give your family and friends all of the feels of the holiday season.