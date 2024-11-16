How To Give Your Holiday Pies Even More Festive Flavor

If this simple but genius tip blows your mind, you're in good company. This means you can use your favorite Boston cream pie recipe for a Thanksgiving or Christmas party simply by whipping a little pumpkin spice or peppermint extract into the cream. Remember, it doesn't take a lot of flavored alcohol or extract to change the taste of your cream pie into something more festive. These concentrated flavors pack a punch, so start with ½ to 1 teaspoon. You can always add more to amplify those holiday favorites. And if you opt to use schnapps, or any spirits for that matter, you may need to make an adult-only version; the filling is not baked, so the alcohol will not burn off.

If you aren't in the mood to make multiple custard cream pies but still want to capture the taste of the season, add the flavor to the crust or infuse it into syrups to drizzle over your pies. Think vodka; this clear liquor is the trick to perfectly flaky pie crusts, and a cranberry variety adds an unexpected fruit flavor to a white chocolate cream pie. Because the crust is baked, the booze will burn off, making it acceptable to serve to all your guests.

Get as creative as your palate wants to. And, as the old saying goes, practice makes perfect, so get to practicing and your pies will give your family and friends all of the feels of the holiday season.