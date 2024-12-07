11 Major Hot Dog Recalls Everyone Should Know About

Who doesn't love a hot dog? The all-American staple of ball games and county fairs, on a pure taste level the humble hot dog is one of the most reliable meat choices out there. You generally know exactly where you stand with these sausages, and although there are some pretty wild hot dog myths out there about where the meat comes from and what's inside them, you can usually rely on them to not make you seriously sick. However, that's unfortunately not always the case. Like all types of meat, hot dogs can be prone to contamination or mislabeling, which in the past has led to some massive recalls.

Hot dogs are a processed meat product, and their processed nature can mean that they're especially susceptible to bacterial contamination. Most of the time, bacteria like Listeria usually only contaminate the outer surface of meat products, but when they're processed this can move the bacteria to their very center. When you consider that hot dogs can be marketed as being safe to eat straight from the fridge (therefore skipping the heating step that might kill any harmful bacteria) this creates a seriously dangerous situation. The processing they undergo also increases the likelihood of contamination elsewhere, with metal and bone fragments occasionally causing large recalls. Plus, you have to rely on the food manufacturer placing these hot dogs into the correct packages — which seems to be harder than it looks.