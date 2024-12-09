What You Need To Know If Your Costco Chicken Is Yellow

Costco is an excellent place to get your grocery shopping done, especially if you like to buy items in bulk or if you enjoy chowing down on Costco's delicious food court pizza while you browse. But Costcos are huge places, so it's only a matter of time before you see something on the shelves that doesn't look quite right.

One section of Costco you might find irregular items in is the meat section. After all, raw meat can easily become contaminated and unsafe for multiple reasons. One out-of-the-ordinary sight you might occasionally come across in the Costco meat section, as did one Redditor, is yellow-looking chicken. But yellow flesh isn't a sign of chicken gone bad, even though that may be your first instinct.

According to the USDA, color variation for raw poultry is not only normal, but expected. Besides the light pink you're used to, the flesh of safe raw chicken can also be blueish-white to, yes, yellow.