The Unexpected Cheese You Need To Avoid For Homemade Mozzarella Sticks

Do you remember the first time you had a mozzarella stick? How the crunch of the deep-fried breaded shell mixed beautifully with the hot, melty cheese inside? How the cheese seemed to stretch for miles? If so, it's no wonder you've thought about making your own from scratch. After all, no matter how good frozen mozzarella sticks are, and they are good, there's no replacement for fresh foods made with love. But to save some time in the process, you may be considering string cheese for your filling. After all, they're already in the perfect shape — and they seem particularly stretchy.

Unfortunately, that's a bit of a trap. While the already-in-stick form is appealing, string cheese just doesn't have the same melting ability as a good quality mozzarella. It still tastes great, but you won't get that big gooey stretch from each bite that makes mozza sticks so fun to eat.